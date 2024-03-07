They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s last release was the awesome 2022 album Lucky Styles. The shoegaze band have recruited fellow Philadelphians Greg Mendez and SUN ORGAN for a new song called “krillin” out today with a video directed by Rhys Scarabosio.

“I met Greg when he lived in Chinatown,” TAGABOW’s Doug Dulgarian said in a statement. “In the hallway to his apartment, going up the stairs; the first time I came over to his house, there was a chicken wing on the landing. I came back two months later and the chicken wing was still there. I met Buzz Jordan after he played my backyard when he was playing in Nyxy Nyx. It all stems from nyxy nyx, if you didn’t know. He’s the OG. The first time I heard ‘Maria’ I cried. The first time I heard ‘Wooden Brain’ I rocked. I had this ‘Krillin’ song half written, and I hit up Greg. We decided to hit up Buzz together. I accidentally took a sip of beer from what I thought was a seltzer can and twisted my face up in recoil. Huge missed opportunity.”

Hear “krillin” below.