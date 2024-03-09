Watch Yaz’s Alison Moyet Join Gossip For “Situation” At BBC Radio 6 Music Festival

Gossip are preparing to release Real Power, their first album in 12 years. The Portland indie rock trio played the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival on Friday, and they were joined by pop veteran Alison Moyet of Yaz (aka Yazoo outside North America) to perform Yaz’s 1982 classic “Situation.”

At the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, Gossip played hits like 2006’s “Standing In The Way Of Control” and 2009’s “Heavy Cross.” Moyet — who received a degree in Fine Art from the University Of Brighton last year — came on stage for “Situation” toward the end of the set.

“I just need a second to think about what just happened,” Beth Ditto of Gossip said about the performance. “I got to be on the same stage as Alison Moyet […] I have to wrap my mind around it. We practiced for so long. She came and rehearsed today and I was trying not to cry. I knew — I was like ‘I’m going to see her and I’m going to cry’ […] so I was trying to play it cool and I’m not good at playing it cool. In my mind I’d be like ‘how are you going to sing next to her?’”

Watch clips of the performance below.

