Rufus Wainwright – “Perfect Day” (Lou Reed Cover)

New Music March 15, 2024 1:00 PM By James Rettig

Next month, the label Light In The Attic is releasing a Lou Reed tribute album called The Power Of The Heart, which features contributions from Keith Richards, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett, Angel Olsen, the Afghan Whigs, and more. Today, Rufus Wainwright has shared his take on Reed’s Transformer classic “Perfect Day.” Wainwright has performed this cover live over the last couple months, often accompanied by Madison Cunningham. Check it out below.

The Power Of The Heart is out 4/20 on Light In The Attic.

