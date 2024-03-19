Moby Announces Play 25th Anniversary Tour, New Album

Moby has announced a 25th anniversary tour for Play, which will encompass a handful of dates over in Europe this September.

“It’s been over 10 years since I’ve toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of Play, so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate,” he shared in a statement. “The show will feature well known songs from Play, but also a bunch of audience favorites, like ‘Extreme Ways,’ ‘We Are All Made Of Stars,’ ‘When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die,’ and even some old rave bangers like ‘Feeling So Real’ and ‘Go.’”

In addition to the tour news, Moby has also announced a new full-length album called Always Centered At Night, which is out in June and features collaborators on all 13 of its tracks, including the previously released one with serpentwithfeet. “For the last 30 years, I’ve worked with amazing singers – everyone from David Bowie to Freddie Mercury, Gregory Porter to Jill Scott,” Moby said. “Always Centered At Night continues my love of collaborating, but has a focus of working with amazing singers who might not be as well known as David Bowie and Gregory Porter.”

Below, check out the Play tour dates and new single “Dark Days” featuring Lady Blackbird.

PLAY TOUR DATES:

09/19 London, England @ O2

09/21 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

09/22 Berlin, Germany @ Velodrome

09/23 Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

09/24 Paris, France @ Le Zenith

TRACKLIST:

01 “On Air” (Feat. serpentwithfeet)

02 “Dark Days” (Feat. Lady Blackbird)

03 “Where Is Your Pride?” *(Feat. Benjamin Zephaniah)

04 “Transit” (Feat. Gaidaa)

05 “Wild Flame” (feat. Danaé Wellington)

06 “Precious Mind” (Feat. India Carney)

07 “Should Sleep” (Feat. J.P. Bimeni)

08 “Feelings Come Undone” (Feat. Raquel Rodriguez)

09 “Medusa” (Feat. Aynzil Jones)

10 “We’re Going Wrong” (Feat. Brie O’Banion)

11 “Fall Back” (Feat. Akemi Fox)

12 “Sweet Moon” (Feat. Choklate)

13 “Ache For” (Feat. José James)

Always Centered At Night is out 6/14 via Mute.