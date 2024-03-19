Next month, the cozy, retro-minded Melbourne band Parsnip are releasing a new album Behold, and we shared lead single “The Light” from it back in February, Today, the band has shared another song from the album, “Turn To Love,” whose lyrics are inspired by an English translation of a song by the 16th-century Indian mystic Mirabai.

“Imagine what the world would be like if everyone stopped for a moment or two every day and fixed their attention on the heart. All anyone really wants is love,” the band’s Paris Rebel Richens shared. “This song is a plea, for everything that you do in the outer, the most profound changes must be made within. It is not a weakness, if anything, choosing love is courageous and wise.”

Check it out below.

Behold is out 4/26 via Upset The Rhythm.