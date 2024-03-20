Last month, Chicago’s Bill MacKay announced his new album Locust Land and shared “When I Was Here.” Today, the experimental folk artist is back with the meditative single “Glow Drift.”

“‘Glow Drift’ appeared in this sunny melody and celebratory vibration,” MacKay explained in a statement. “A song to lift you. I like the surfy guitars, a hint of joyful release. Like remembering a particular drive with special characters to the sea. The stops and starts of a journey, space for an organ note to linger, then things start galloping again. It jumps.”

Hear it below.

Locust Land is out 5/24 on Drag City.