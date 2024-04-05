Amber Mark – “Comin’ Around Again”

New Music April 5, 2024 11:59 AM By Chris DeVille

We haven’t heard from Artist To Watch Amber Mark since the release of her long-awaited debut album Three Dimensions Deep in 2022. “Comin’ Around Again” is a piano-powered slow-rolling soul-pop track that reminds me of something Mariah Carey might have sung in the mid-’90s. “Boy, I ain’t got high hopes/ But damn, you’re kind of fine though,” she sings. “So let’s see where the night goes/ Maybe love’s comin’ around again.” It’s tremendous stuff, so check out the video below.

