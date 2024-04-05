Five Finger Death Punch Release DMX Collab With Hype Williams Video

The deluxe edition of Five Finger Death Punch’s Afterlife album is out today, and it includes an unexpected collaboration. “This Is The Way,” a bonus track from the new release, pairs the hard rockers with the late DMX for an extra burly rap-rock experience. They’ve topped it off by hiring Hype Williams to direct the video.

A statement from Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory:

Music is meant to be universal and without boundaries, and it starts at the top with us, the artists. “We have always embraced the mixing of genres, whether it be the remake of LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out” featuring Tech N9ne as a guest, or our collaboration with blues warrior Kenny Wayne Shepherd, country star Brantley Gilbert, and Brian May, the legendary guitarist of Queen, on the song “Blue on Black.”

The idea of collaborating with DMX had been in discussion for years, and it was a long and winding road to turn this particular item on our wish list into reality. He was a lyrical warrior, a true original who spoke his mind incorruptibly. We have always viewed DMX as “the metalhead of hip-hop” because of his aggressive, raw, and untamed style. He growled and snarled, aiming to rattle some cages–an attitude we share, as Five Finger Death Punch has always been drawn to the fearless and the real. It made all the sense in the world, but today this is more than just a song; it’s a salute to a legend, a way to honor DMX’s memory.