Tara Jane O’Neil – “Glass Island”

Jmy Kidd

New Music April 9, 2024 12:34 PM By James Rettig

Tara Jane O’Neil – “Glass Island”

Jmy Kidd

New Music April 9, 2024 12:34 PM By James Rettig

A couple months back, California musician Tara Jane O’Neil announced The Cool Cloud Of Okayness, her first new album in seven years. She shared “Curling” from it at the time. Today, ahead of the album’s release at the end of the month, she’s back with another new single, “Glass Island,” an eerie, sun-weary skitter. “The love you gave/ Ring around in your peculiar way,” O’Neil sings. “Dig in time/ Love, fall, and rise/ There, you would believe your eyes/ A voice without caution rise.” Watch a video for it below.

The Cool Cloud Of Okayness is out 4/26 via Orindal.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Vampire Weekend Cover Grateful Dead With Amber Coffman On SiriusXMU

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”

2 days ago 0

St. Vincent Names The Cover Song That’s “The Worst Thing In The World”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest