The Babies Announce NY & LA Reunion Shows

In 2008, long before Kevin Morby was a beloved singer-songwriter and one half of an indie folk-rock power couple, he was a member of Woods, the excellent, long-running New York psych-folk band. At the time, Cassie Ramone had already risen to indie-rock celebrity as a member of Vivian Girls. While briefly sharing a Brooklyn apartment, Morby and Ramone began writing songs together, a partnership that blossomed into a band when they later ran into each other at a party a few months later. The resulting project, the Babies, put out a pair of albums on two esteemed underground labels (Shrimper and Woodsist) as well as an assortment of other releases, developing a reputation as not just a Vivian Girls side project but a formidable band in its own right. Then, in the mid-2010s, the Babies wound down so Morby and Ramone could focus on their solo endeavors.

Now, the Babies are getting back together. The band — which also features Brian Schleyer and Justin Sullivan —will play reunion shows this September in Los Angeles and New York. A statement from Morby:

I’ve been getting asked at my solo shows for years if and when the Babies will reunite and I’m glad I finally have an answer. We all got together recently to do a photoshoot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. It was the first time the four of us were in the same room since our last show in 2013 and it felt like a family reunion. One day I was sitting on my couch mindlessly playing guitar and noticed I kept gravitating towards old songs I wrote for the Babies and a light bulb went off that sorta said it’s finally time.”

And from Ramone:

The last time all four of us were in the same room at the same time was at our last show at The Satellite in Los Angeles. Although I’ve stayed friends with everyone in the band, it’s been so great reconnecting on a group level. We have so much fun just hanging out together, and I can’t wait to start playing again. We’re making some sick new merch that I am stoked about. Other than that, I’m just hoping I can relearn the songs as well as I used to know them at this point!

Here are the dates:

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom (w/ PG14)

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw (w/ Joanna Sternberg)

Tickets go on sale here (for LA) and here (for Brooklyn) this Friday, 4/19 at 10AM local time.