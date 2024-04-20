In 2022, LF System’s “Afraid To Feel” became the UK’s biggest hit of the year. Yesterday, the Scottish DJ duo shared the new track “Lift You Up.”

“This is a song we are really proud of, as it’s one of the first we wrote in session and is fully original,” the pair said in a statement. “We worked with a great team of people to make it happen and we hope that you’re lifted up while listening to it. Enjoy x”

“Lift You Up” has vocals from Clem Douglas, who helped co-write the track along with Toby Scott and Paul Harris. Hear it below.