Vines – “being loved isn’t the same as being understood”

New Music April 22, 2024 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Vines – “being loved isn’t the same as being understood”

New Music April 22, 2024 11:43 AM By Chris DeVille

Last year, the ambient composer and singer-songwriter Cassie Wieland released Birthday Party, her debut album under the alias Vines (not to be confused with the Australian rock band of the same name). I loved that album’s featured single, “I don’t mind,” was the best Imogen Heap-esque layered vocal palace I’ve encountered in some time, and I loved it so much. Today Wieland has a new single out, a gorgeously plaintive three-minute ambient piece called “being loved isn’t the same as being understood.” Point taken, Vines! Immerse yourself in the song’s atmosphere below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

4 days ago 0

Grimes Promises Better Performance At Coachella’s Second Weekend, Teases Return To Music After Nearly Retiring “To Do AI”

3 days ago 0

Drake Praises Taylor Swift On New Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Featuring AI Tupac And Snoop Dogg Vocals

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest