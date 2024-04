Last year, the ambient composer and singer-songwriter Cassie Wieland released Birthday Party, her debut album under the alias Vines (not to be confused with the Australian rock band of the same name). I loved that album’s featured single, “I don’t mind,” was the best Imogen Heap-esque layered vocal palace I’ve encountered in some time, and I loved it so much. Today Wieland has a new single out, a gorgeously plaintive three-minute ambient piece called “being loved isn’t the same as being understood.” Point taken, Vines! Immerse yourself in the song’s atmosphere below.

being loved isn't the same as being understood by Vines