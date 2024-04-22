Last year, the ambient composer and singer-songwriter Cassie Wieland released Birthday Party, her debut album under the alias Vines (not to be confused with the Australian rock band of the same name). I loved that album’s featured single, “I don’t mind,” was the best Imogen Heap-esque layered vocal palace I’ve encountered in some time, and I loved it so much. Today Wieland has a new single out, a gorgeously plaintive three-minute ambient piece called “being loved isn’t the same as being understood.” Point taken, Vines! Immerse yourself in the song’s atmosphere below.

<a href="https://vinesmusic.bandcamp.com/track/being-loved-isnt-the-same-as-being-understood">being loved isn't the same as being understood by Vines</a>