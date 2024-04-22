Scott Weiland’s Son Finishes Dad’s Previously Unreleased Demo After Blackmail Attempt

Noah Weiland, the son of the late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland, has shared a new song, “Time Will Tell.” It features previously unreleased vocals from his father, and he felt forced to release it after an anonymous blackmail attempt.

On Instagram, the 23-year-old musician wrote that he was being blackmailed by an unknown number who sent him an old version of the song and was threatening to leak it if Weiland didn’t hand over $2,000. He explained to Rolling Stone that “Time Will Tell” started off as a Scott Weiland solo song. He held onto an unfinished demo since he was a teenager, and wanted to release it “way further into my career.”

On Instagram, he wrote:

can’t believe i’m saying this right now but basically i been getting blackmailed by a random number that somehow has a very old version of a song i have with my father. and because of that i am basically forced to release a song i had no intentions of releasing until way further into my career cause this coward rly thinks i’m about to send them $2k to not leak it. sooo, i beat em to the punch.. funny enough, i saw ‘TIME WILL TELL’ written on a bathroom wall the day i got that txt, maybe my dad thought it was time? after years of struggling with addiction, homelessness, ppl hiding my dads $, liars, backstabbers, growing up too fast, losing my bro Gio, old friends turned foes, i been through a lot but the person i was years ago is FAR from who i am now.

He added to Rolling Stone, “Due to the fact that nobody who ‘represents’ my dad actually cares to give the fans new unheard music, let alone keep his name alive in the first place, my friend Spencer Carr Reed and I decided to turn it into a more modern sounding song as if he was still alive and just decided to hop on one of my songs,” he said. “That was the concept behind it.”

He also told the publication that he’s “almost positive” he knows who the blackmailer is: “And if I’m correct then it’s one of my old best friends who’s super jealous of me, so I’d rather just let them sit back and watch.”

Hear “Time Will Tell” below.