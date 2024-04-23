Last year, Susanna Wallumrød — who goes by only her first name — released Baudelaire & Orchestra, wrapping up a trilogy of albums inspired by the French romantic poet. Today, the Norwegian singer and composer is announcing her new LP Meditations On Love. The whimsical lead single “Everyone Knows” is out now.

“Everyone Knows” comes with a video directed by the musician herself, filmed and edited by Jonas Mailand, and choreographed by Sulekha Ali Omar. “I tried to capture the very vulnerable feeling of leaving a relationship and the shame that often comes with being betrayed,” Susanna explained about the song. “Your world is suddenly turned upside down and you are left with the aching feeling, ‘how can I go on without my love?’ And the ‘love’ is not just that specific person, but all the things you identify with the relationship, and very often how you identify yourself, who you are.”

Meditations On Love was produced by Juhani Silvola. Susanna also worked with engineer Marcus Bror Forsgren at Studio Paradiso in Oslo. There are many collaborators on the record: Sarah-Jane Summers on strings, Harald Lassen and Morten Barrikmo on reeds, Dag Erik Knedal Andersen of Cortex on drums, and Ane Marthe Sørlien Holen of Pinquins and Ensemble Neon on percussion.

“With Meditations On Love, I wanted to bring my songs and music into a new landscape,” Susanna said. “And I knew I had to find someone new to work with on the production to do that, so that I could be pushed in other directions.”

Watch the “Everyone Knows” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Everyone Knows”

02 “Big Dreams”

03 “Leave Behind”

04 “I Took Care Of Myself”

05 “Black Heart”

06 “Elephant Song”

07 “Battles”

08 “A Swallow”

09 “Where Has the Love Gone”

10 “I Was Never Here”

Meditations On Love is out 8/23 on SusannaSonata.