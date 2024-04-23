The Hope Conspiracy announced their new album Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception last month by unveiling its relentless opening track, “Those Who Gave Us Yesterday.” Today the Boston hardcore veterans have another magnificently intense, punishingly bleak new song to share. “The West Is Dead” is all about how Western society is collapsing and humanity is on the brink of an extinction-level event, as brutish lead vocalist Kevin Baker explains:

Politicians in the west, whether they are on the left or right, all eat from the same pig trough. Corporations own every single one of them. The working people were sold down the river decades ago. The professional liars are not concerned with fair wages, human rights, affordable healthcare or the poison in our air, water and food. Both sides play on everyone’s sensitivities to keep us hating one another while they take lucrative donations and marching orders from rent seeking billionaires. The tent cities and rampant homelessness would go away tomorrow if they really wanted it to be so. The system is designed to crush the common people. If you don’t feel it now you will. If you don’t see it now you will. It’s the approaching storm on the horizon and there is no escaping it. The west is dead and our end is near.

Below, watch the video for “The West Is Dead.”

Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception is out 5/31 on Deathwish.