The Dead Tongues, the longstanding indie-folk project of North Carolina’s Ryan Gustafson, have an ambitious new release on the way. Two companion albums, Body Of Light and I Am A Cloud, are coming this summer — the former in June, the latter in August, when both will be combined as a 2xLP physical release. Across the two records, you’ll hear appearances from pals including Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Bon Iver), Mat Davidson (Twain), Matt Douglas (the Mountain Goats), Joe Westerlund (Califone, Megafaun), Jeff Ratner (Bing and Ruth), and more. Along with the announcement today, Gustafson has shared the title track from each project, the eldritch ballad “Body Of Light” and the lengthy rambler “I’m A Cloud Now.” Hear both songs below via videos directed by Gustafson and Cat Siravantha.

Body Of Light is out digitally 6/14, followed by I Am A Cloud on 8/9, both via Psychic Hotline.