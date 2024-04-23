Megan Thee Stallion’s former cameraman is suing her for a hostile work environment. As NBC News reports, Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that he was forced to watch Megan, real name Megan Pete, have sex with a woman while trapped in a moving vehicle. According to the lawsuit, Pete told Garcia, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” as well as berated and fat-shamed him as part of a “severe or pervasive” pattern of harassment.

Garcia began working as a personal cameraman for Pete in 2018 and left his day job to take on filming duties full-time in 2019. He continued to work for her until June 2023. In an interview with NBC News, he said he “endured a barrage of relentless sexual and fat-shaming comments plunging him into profound emotional distress.”

In the interview, Garcia described riding in an SUV with Megan and three other women in Ibiza in June 2022, during which time she allegedly began having sex with one of the women. “I felt uncomfortable,” Garcia told NBC. “I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked. At kind of just be the overall audacity to do this right, right beside me.” During the same trip, Pete allegedly called Garcia a “fat bitch” and told him, “spit your food out” and “you don’t need to be eating.” Per Garcia, “To hear someone who advocates about loving your body tell me these things, I felt degraded.”

Garcia says after the Ibiza trip his pay structure changed from a monthly flat rate to system that required him to invoice for each assignment. He says he was treated differently after Ibiza and saw a decrease in bookings from Megan until June 2023, when he was informed his services would no longer be needed. He says Pete forbade him from working for other clients but classified him as an independent contractor, which, per the lawsuit, “left him without basic insurance coverage, depriving him of essential health care.” He’s seeking more than six figures in unpaid wages, interest on the unpaid wages, unpaid overtime wages, and other employee benefits.

UPDATE: Pete is denying the allegations. The rapper’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, told Page Six, “This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her,” he said. “We will deal with this in court.”