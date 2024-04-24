In February, the Decemberists returned with the song “Burial Ground.” The following month, the folk-rock band announced their new album As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again and shared the 19-minute single “Joan In The Garden.” Today, they’re back with “All I Want Is You.”

“‘All I Want Is You’ is a love song,” frontman Colin Meloy said in a statement. “An unapologetic, wear-it-on-its-sleeve love song. I don’t write a ton of those, at least not in this vein. The song grew out of the finger picking pattern — ‘Don’t want pretty poses…’ — and I just followed that lead. In the end, it just kind of wrote itself. It’s so bare bones, it lived for a long time in my songwriting notebook, kind of in hiding, before I got up the courage to put it out there. It shares a title and hook with many songs that have come before it, but I like to think I’m merely adding my own take to that tradition.”

Hear it below.

As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again is out 6/14 on YABB/Thirty Tigers.