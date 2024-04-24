Decades into its existence, the storied Elephant 6 collective continues to spin off new bands and records of varying degrees of obscurity. The latest group to emerge from that whole crew is the Pennsylvania-based duo Giant Day. Derek Almstead, one half of the duo, has been in bands like Elf Power, the Olivia Tremor Control, of Montreal, Circulatory System, and Destroyer. His bandmate Emily Growden has done time in Marshmallow Coast and Almstead’s band Faster Circuits.

Giant Day released their debut EP Boxes in 2022, and they followed it with a two-song single last year. Today, Giant Day announced their debut album Glass Narcissus, and they shared the new song “Walk With A Shadow.” It’s a very cool sinister psych-rock track with a mean bassline and deadpan harmonized vocals. To my relatively untrained ears, it sounds less like the entry-level Elephant 6 stuff and more like the Raveonettes. Check it out below.

<a href="https://giantday.bandcamp.com/track/walk-with-a-shadow">Walk with a Shadow by Giant Day</a>

Glass Narcissus is out in mid-August via the Elephant 6 Recording Co.; pre-order it here.