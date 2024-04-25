Gel – “Mirage”
Last year, Gel unleashed their forceful debut album Only Constant. Today, the New Jersey hardcore linchpins are announcing their new EP Persona and sharing the gnarly lead single “Mirage” with a music video directed by Eric Richter.
Persona was produced and engineered by Jon Markson. “We really wanted to fill out the songs more and make them more nuanced,” vocalist Sami Kaiser said about the record. “It’s a step forward, it’s different, it’s catchy, but it still really sounds like us.”
Check out “Mirage” below, along with their many tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Mirage”
02 “Shame”
03 “Persona”
04 “Martyr”
05 “Vanity”
TOUR DATES:
04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +
05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse ~
05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/13 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows @
05/14 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy @
05/16 – Indiannapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewery @
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall #
05/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall $
05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/02 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
06/03 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon
06/04 – Exeter, UK @ Cavern
06/05 – Guildford, UK @ Boileroom
06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto
06/10 – Lyon, FR @ Warmaudio
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Star & Garter
06/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Nice n Sleazy
06/14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
06/15 – Donnington, UK @ Download Festival
06/17 – London, UK @ The Garage
06/18 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
06/19 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
06/22 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Full Force
06/24 – Bologna, IT @ Pontelungo
06/25 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
06/27 – Ysselstey, NL @ Jera on Air
06/28 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest
06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
07/02 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kesselhaus
07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ headCRASH
07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Rosklide Festival
07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes
07/07 – Ypres, BE @ Ieperfest
07/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner %
07/26 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall ^
07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
07/29 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^
07/31 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^
08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Porto ^
09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
+ supporting Orchid
~ with Spy
@ with Militarie Gun
# with Korine
$ with Korine, OLTH, No Model
% supporting Have Heart
^ supporting Fiddlehead
Persona is out 8/16 on Blue Grape.