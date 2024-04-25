Last year, Gel unleashed their forceful debut album Only Constant. Today, the New Jersey hardcore linchpins are announcing their new EP Persona and sharing the gnarly lead single “Mirage” with a music video directed by Eric Richter.

Persona was produced and engineered by Jon Markson. “We really wanted to fill out the songs more and make them more nuanced,” vocalist Sami Kaiser said about the record. “It’s a step forward, it’s different, it’s catchy, but it still really sounds like us.”

Check out “Mirage” below, along with their many tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mirage”

02 “Shame”

03 “Persona”

04 “Martyr”

05 “Vanity”

TOUR DATES:

04/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +

05/10 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse ~

05/12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/13 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows @

05/14 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy @

05/16 – Indiannapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewery @

05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall #

05/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall $

05/31 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/02 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

06/03 – Oxford, UK @ The Bullingdon

06/04 – Exeter, UK @ Cavern

06/05 – Guildford, UK @ Boileroom

06/08 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Porto

06/10 – Lyon, FR @ Warmaudio

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ The Star & Garter

06/13 – Glasgow, UK @ Nice n Sleazy

06/14 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/15 – Donnington, UK @ Download Festival

06/17 – London, UK @ The Garage

06/18 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

06/19 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/22 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Full Force

06/24 – Bologna, IT @ Pontelungo

06/25 – Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

06/27 – Ysselstey, NL @ Jera on Air

06/28 – Munster, DE @ Vainstream Rockfest

06/30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

07/02 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Kesselhaus

07/03 – Hamburg, DE @ headCRASH

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Rosklide Festival

07/06 – Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes

07/07 – Ypres, BE @ Ieperfest

07/20 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner %

07/26 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall ^

07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

07/29 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ^

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

08/02 – Louisville, KY @ Porto ^

09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

+ supporting Orchid

~ with Spy

@ with Militarie Gun

# with Korine

$ with Korine, OLTH, No Model

% supporting Have Heart

^ supporting Fiddlehead

Persona is out 8/16 on Blue Grape.