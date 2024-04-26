Earlier this month, Tems announced her long-awaited debut album, Born In The Wild. The Nigerian singer also debuted a new song called “Love Me JeJe” during her first weekend at Coachella, and today she released it.

“Love Me JeJe” pays tribute to Seyi Sodimu, who released a song of the same title in 1997. He responded with gratitude on Instagram, writing, “This made my day. The beautiful thing about music is that it transcends generations and connects us through time. Shoutout to Tems and her team, and congrats on a wonderful Coachella performance.”

Last month, Tems teamed up with Tyla for “No.1.” Born In The Wild will arrive on Since ‘93/RCA Records in May. Below, hear “Love Me JeJe” and watch the trailer for Born In The Wild.

