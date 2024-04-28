Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Debuts At #1 With Record-Breaking Streaming And Vinyl Numbers

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, breaking streaming and vinyl sale records. As Billboard reports, the album — which was quickly expanded into a 31-song deluxe edition just hours after its initial release — notched 2.61 million equivalent album units in the US, with traditional album sales making up 1.914 million. Those sales were a mix of digital downloads, CDs, vinyl, and cassettes — the album had more than 20 different versions available.

The Tortured Poets Department is Swift’s 14th album chart-topper, tying her with Jay-Z for the most among solo artists. The Beatles still hold the record with the most #1s with 19. The album generated 891.34 million on-demand streams, which is the largest streaming week ever — #2 is Drake’s Scorpion, which had 745.92 million streams in July 2018. By equivalent album units earned in a single week (how Billboard started counting in December 2014), The Tortured Poets Department is still #2 behind Adele’s 25, which had 3.482 million EAUs in 2015 compared to TTPD‘s 2.61 million.

With the 1.914 million traditional album sales, TTPD has the third-largest sales week in the modern era (since 1991), behind Adele’s 25 and *NSYNC’s No Strings Attached. The album also clocked the biggest sales week for a vinyl album in the modern era with 859,000 copies sold.

Naturally, The Tortured Poets Department has become the best-selling album of 2024 so far.

My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album.

2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.

I was already so fired up to get back to the tour… pic.twitter.com/L7lS7WTa2Y — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 28, 2024