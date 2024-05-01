The Austin band Font have been together for a couple years now, and they have two songs to their name so far, “Sentence I” and “It.” In a few weeks, they’re headed out on a West Coast tour supporting Yard Act, and today they’re announcing their debut album Strange Burden, which will be out in July. New single “Hey Kekulé” is nervy and elaborately constructed, and it comes with a music video directed by the band and Blake Nelson.

“As with the other songs on the record, there is no intentional meaning to the symbols, references, phrases, and images I use,” bandleader Thom Waddill shared in a statement. “Iʼm not trying to ʻsayʼ anything about the subconscious – Iʼm only trying to channel it. And a big reason why I could do that here was because it was one of the first songs where the 5-part machine of the band really began to whir – I had a hand in almost none of the music for the song. The beat, the piano part, all of it came from the band, and because it was a truly foreign container, I could simply release and respond.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Golden Calf”

02 “Hey Kekulé”

03 “Looking At Engines”

04 “Sentence I”

05 “It”

06 “Cattle Prod”

07 “Natalie’s Song”

TOUR DATES (w/ Yard Act):

05/30 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

06/01 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy And Harriet’s

06/03 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/06 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/07 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

06/08 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Strange Burden is out 7/12 via Acrophase Records.