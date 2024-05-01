In 2022, Isabella Lovestory unveiled her debut album Amor Hardcore. Today, the Honduran pop and reggaeton singer is sharing the new song “Botoxxx,” and teasing a new LP coming this fall.

“Botoxxx” is accompanied by a music video directed by Ariel Poupart and conceived by Lovestory, who explains it is “an exaggerated fantasy of the desire to be beautiful,” she said. “The tension and fear of losing that beauty, and surrendering to the antidote. A contrast between beauty and monstrosity and how they both ultimately need each other. Decadence turned into a horrific fever dream.”

Watch it below.

TOUR DATES:

05/18 – Riverside, CA @ UC Riverside

05/26 – Montreal, CA @ Fuego Fuego Festival

06/08 – Monterrey, MX @ Cute Pride Festival

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Venus Fest

06/28 – Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

06/29 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock FESTIVAL

07/03 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/13 – Gräfenhainichen, GE @ Melt! Festival

07/16 – Nijmegen, NE @ VALKHOF Festival