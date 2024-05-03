After finishing her 48-date Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert surprised Stagecoach concertgoers by joining Reba McEntire on stage and debuting a new song called “Wranglers.” Today, the country musician is announcing her signing to Republic Records and releasing “Wranglers.”

“‘Wranglers’ is a tale of a woman taking her power back,” she said in a statement. “I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life that we needed to find a way to find our strength and also get a little revenge on someone that did us wrong or hurt us.”

About her new label, she added “Music is and always will be the thing that drives me, but having a new home has given me a hunger I didn’t realize I still had inside me. This song feels like it could be on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead’; it has that same fury. I can’t wait to get out there with this new label and this new music… Monte Lipman and his team fire me up!”

Below, hear “Wranglers” and watch her debut it at Coachella with Reba McEntire.

TOUR DATES:

04/27 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

05/24-26 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

06/07 – Altoona, PA @ People’s Natural Gas Field

06/08 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

06/29 – Midland, TX @ Momentum Bank Ballpark

07/05 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino Hinckley

07/06 – Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

07/12 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede

07/13 – Whitefish, ON @ Under the Big Sky Festival

07/17 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair

07/20 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley

07/26 – Pearl, MS @ Trustmark Park

07/27 – Anderson, SC @ Rock the Country Festival

08/17 – Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair

08/24 – Houston, TX @ Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

08/30 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands

08/31 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

09/27 – Gautier, MS @ The Sound Amphitheater

09/28 – Memphis, TN @Autozone Park