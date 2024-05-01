Ghost Announce Debut Feature Film Rite Here Rite Now

Ghost are heading to theaters. Today, the Swedish pop-metal act has announced their debut feature film, Rite Here Rite Now, which will arrive in cinemas on June 20 and 22. The film builds on their series of Chapters shorts, which they’ve been putting out for a few years now as a way to deepen the mythology behind the lore-rich band. Rite Here Rite Now was co-directed by Alex Ross Perry and Ghost bandleader Tobias Forge. It’ll include concert footage from their two 2023 shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum intercut with more narrative material.

“Over a decade ago when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was,” Forge shared in a statement. “He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged. I said that because we were a new ‘baby’ band and more importantly we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn’t really a compelling story to tell. Not yet anyway. But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one. This film is the fruit of that conversation.”

Perry added: “Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of GHOST into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n’ Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISS Alive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for GHOST fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights.”

A trailer for the film will premiere next week on May 9, around the same time that screening details and tickets go on sale. More details here.