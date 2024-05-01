Gracie Abrams’ associations are well-established at this point: daughter of J.J. Abrams, client of Aaron Dessner, key inspiration for Olivia Rodrigo, opening act for Taylor Swift. But did you know your favorite pop star’s favorite nepo baby can act? Abrams recently announced her second album, The Secret Of Us, and today she shared the video for its lead single “Risk.” It’s one of the more memorable videos of recent vintage, and the song sounds like a hit.

In her early work, Abrams presented a sleek hybrid of various indie singer-songwriters, from Lorde to Clairo to Phoebe Bridgers, pairing her trembling vocals and glassy soundscapes with the frank, conversational lyrics that seem to be her secret weapon. On last year’s official debut album Good Riddance, she teamed with Dessner, the National member and producer who helped Swift develop her 2020s sound. It seems like she’s now ready to infuse those touchpoints with a smidge of the rootsy Noah Kahan/Zach Bryan fare that’s so hot right now.

“Risk,” which Abrams wrote with Audrey Hobert and produced with Dessner, continues Abrams’ knack for memorable turns of phrase set to melodies that stick with you. It’s about Abrams crushing way too hard on a guy she doesn’t even know, sung more like a distraught breakup song sung to an ex. “Why aren’t you here in my bedroom?” she laments. “Hopelessly boring without you/ Too soon to tell you I love you.” It’s a nice little touch when she repeats that last line with borderline-unhinged shout-along fervor, as if recognizing both the intensity of the feeling and the ridiculousness of the premise.

The song is strong, but the video pushes “Risk” over the top. Directed by Hobert, it finds Abrams drinking way too much wine and stalking her crush around the neighborhood, getting into embarrassing hijinks along the way. Previously Abrams has always struck me as a hyper-serious, sad-faced artist, but the way she cuts loose here is extremely winsome. Watch below.

The Secret Of Us is out 6/21 on Interscope.