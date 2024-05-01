Jeff Rosenstock Playing “Potentially Infinite Shows” In Brooklyn This Summer

Jeff Rosenstock and his band are headed to Brooklyn this summer. They’ll be playing at the Greenpoint venue Warsaw on August 21, and they might be playing there forever — if you let them. Rosenstock has announced that he’ll play “potentially infinite shows” at the venue. “If a show sells out we do another one,” Rosenstock wrote on social media. “Different sets every night.”

Right now the Warsaw calendar is wide open at the end of August, save for a Cults show on August 28. How many shows will Jeff Rosenstock be able to do? Could Rosenstock become the Billy Joel of Warsaw? It’s up to you!

The last time Rosenstock played in NYC was at Terminal 5 in September 2023, shortly after the release of Hellmode. He also played Jersey City this past March.

Tickets for the Brooklyn show(s) go on sale tomorrow at noon.