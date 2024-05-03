The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Kendrick Lamar - "Euphoria"

A few days later, the Kendrick/Drake story has already moved onto its next chapter. That’s a good thing. This kind of mega-profile rap feud builds on the excitement of the moment. It’s heavyweights trading blows while the whole world watches. The tracks might hold up years later, or they might not. In the moment, it doesn’t matter. In the moment, you’re supposed to ride the energy of the disrespect. But the sheer fuck-you joy of “Euphoria” still has plenty of gas left in its tank. Rap feuds work best when they lead to tracks like this, wild barrages so loaded with pent-up feeling that you can keep coming back again and again.



Every time I play “Euphoria,” and I play it a lot, I get stuck on some new detail. Right now, it’s the little grunt that Kendrick lets out when he says he’ll field-goal punt y’all. That’s the sound that you make when you’ve really gassed yourself up, when you know you’re playing on infinite-lives mode. “Euphoria” is smart and tactical and considered; there are hidden easter-egg layers to plenty of Kendrick’s lines. He brings out all his weird voices for this occasion. The track picks up steam as it rolls along, and by the time it’s over, when Kendrick switches out of his mock-Toronto accent, he’s just barking. Drake has done us all a tremendous favor by pushing Kendrick back into this zone, when he’s rapping so hard that it doesn’t feel fair to compare him to anyone else. When Kendrick is in that mode, memes aren’t going to cut it. Game on. —Tom