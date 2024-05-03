Mount Eerie Shares New Song “& Sun” On Palestine Benefit Comp

New Music May 3, 2024 11:39 AM By Chris DeVille

Phil Elverum has been playing a new Mount Eerie song called “& Sun” at recent live shows, and now a studio version of the track has made it into the world. The recording appears on Merciless Accelerating Rhythms — Artists United For A Free Palestine, a new gargantuan 55-track compilation organized by HATETOQUIT and Brooklyn band Hiding Places. All proceeds from the album will be donated directly to Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and Palestine Legal. In addition to the Mount Eerie song, the comp has music from Little Wings, John Andrews, villagerr, h. pruz, and more. Check out “& Sun” in its studio and live formats below, and buy the comp here.

