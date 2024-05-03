New York rap titans Ghostface Killah and Nas first joined forces 29 years ago, when both of them rapped on the classic Raekwon track “Verbal Intercourse.” Ghost and Nas have intersected a few times in the past few decades, and now Ghost has signed with Nas’ Mass Appeal label, and he’s announced his intention to release Set The Tone, his first new album. Now, they’ve got a new single together.

Nas and Ghostface Killah both recently celebrated anniversaries. The Pretty Toney Album, one of many classic Ghostface records, recently turned 20, while Nas celebrated the 30th anniversary of his canonical debut Illmatic by announcing that he and DJ Premier are about to make the collaborative LP that everyone has always wanted from the two of them. On the energized new track “Scar Tissue,” which has nothing to do with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ghost and Nas attack a neck-jerk beat with a psych-rock sample that I can’t quite recognize. It’s true old-head rap, and it unfortunately includes a homophobic slur that certain old heads seemingly can’t let go. You can hear it below.