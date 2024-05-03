Sam Ash Is Going Out Of Business After 100 Years

Sam Ash, the music-instrument chain retailer first founded in 1924, is closing all of its remaining stores. In a statement on Facebook, the Ash family writes, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today… Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years.” They also say that the closures represent “a fantastic opportunity for great deals” as they liquidate their stock.

Earlier this year, Sam Ash closed 18 of its 44 stores. Company COO Sammy Ash, grandson of founder Sam Ash, died of cancer last year. Plenty of musicians had formative experiences in Sam Ash stores, and the name will always represent a certain sense of excitement and discovery for many, but the stores themselves will be gone.