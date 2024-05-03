Earlier this year, ’90s alt-rock greats released a Record Store Day-exclusive four-song EP called Lie To Me. Today, that EP is up on streaming services, and it’s got four previously unreleased tracks from the band, including a couple of collaborations with fellow veterans.

The Lie To Me EP has two completely new songs, the revved up pop-punk anthem “Better Not Lie To Me” and the clanking, wounded “Revenge And Hurt.” The band co-wrote the former song with Rancid leader Tim Armstrong, and you can totally tell. The EP also has Garbage’s take on “Song To The Siren,” the folk classic that the late Tim Buckley originally released in 1970. (This Mortal Coil also did a famous cover in 1983.) There’s also a remix of Garbage’s 2005 track “Bad Boyfriend,” featuring Dave Grohl on drums. Grohl and Garbage drummer Butch Vig go back a long way; they both worked on this album called Nevermind in 1991. Stream the Lie To Me EP below.