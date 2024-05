Clairo popped up unexpectedly during Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s set in New York City last night, where they were performing at The Rooftop At Pier 17. She sang backup vocals and played the tambourine. After the set, she posted a photo of herself on-stage with a zebra decoration to her Instagram account. Check out some photos and videos below

Clairo was a guest at the Freddie Gibbs and Madlib show tonight ! https://t.co/3DCJUMUIl8 — Daily Clairo (@clairodailys) May 12, 2024

Here’s a video of Clairo tonight !!! pic.twitter.com/1qR9Hcrxw8 — Daily Clairo (@clairodailys) May 12, 2024

Clairo onstage tonight from her instagram story 💘 pic.twitter.com/hCF6cDZQ5z — Daily Clairo (@clairodailys) May 12, 2024

Clairo recently announced that her new single will be out on May 23: