Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night In Soho” In Ireland

Right now, Bruce Springsteen is back on tour with his E Street Band; they blew the mind of Stereogum’s own Chris DeVille a few weeks ago. Last night, Springsteen came to Nowlan Park in Kilkenny, Ireland, and he and his band took the opportunity to pay tribute to a recently departed Irish great. They bade Shane MacGowan farewell by covering a Pogues classic that they’d never played live before.

Pogues leader Shane MacGowan died last year at the age of 65. When he passed away, Bruce Springsteen posted a tribute on his website:

Over here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Shane MacGowan. Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers. The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon. I was fortunate to spend a little time with Shane and his lovely wife Victoria the last time we were in Dublin. He was very ill, but still beautifully present in his heart and spirit. His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.

It hasn’t been 100 years yet, but Springsteen sang one of MacGowan’s songs last night. He and his band covered “A Rainy Night In Soho,” the Pogues’ heart-wrecking 1986 classic. (Nick Cave covered that same song at MacGowan’s funeral.) Springsteen opened the set with that cover, and he didn’t introduce it, but the crowd instantly recognized it and joined in the singalong. Below, watch a couple of fan videos of Springsteen’s cover, as well as the Pogues’ original “A Rainy Night In Soho” video.