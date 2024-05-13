The shoegaze-tinged, grunge-indebted, power-pop-esque Indianapolis rockers Wishy earned Band To Watch status with last year’s awesome Paradise EP. Today they’ve announced their debut album, and its lead single keeps the jangly, catchy, dreamy energy flowing.

The album, called Triple Seven, is coming in August. Today we hear “Love On The Outside,” which finds band co-leader Kevin Krauter bursting with both melody and anxious anticipation. “This song is about that exciting yet frustrating early phase of a romance when there is uncertainty about where things will go,” Krauter says in a press release. “The scales could tip in either direction and often patience starts to wear thin. Sometimes you just wanna grab someone by the shoulders and be like ‘Okay, what’s up for real!’ It was fun to bring that kind of melodramatic energy into a song.”

Below, watch director Rich Smith’s “Love On The Outside” video below, where you can also find the Triple Seven tracklist and Wishy’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sick Sweet”

02 “Triple Seven”

03 “Persuasion”

04 “Game”

05 “Love On The Outside”

06 “Little While”

07 “Busted”

08 “Just Like Sunday”

09 “Honey”

10 “Spit”

TOUR DATES:

05/13 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

05/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings *

05/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

05/16 – Lake Como, NJ @ Salty’s Beach Bar *

05/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival %

07/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-Fi Annex &

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

* with Narrow Head, Dazy

% with MJ Lenderman

& with Guided By Voices

# with American Football

Triple Seven is out 8/16 on Winspear.