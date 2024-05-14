Last month, Cassandra Jenkins announced her new album My Light, My Destroyer and released the lead single “Only One.” Today, the Brooklyn indie musician is back with the transcendent track “Delphinium Blue” and US tour dates.

“Delphinium Blue” is accompanied by a video directed by Jenkins herself. About the song, she said:

The lyrics of “Delphinium Blue” had a solitary residence in the back of my mind for years, and the recording process was very collaborative. The song felt like a crustacean crawling around the ocean floor, trying on different shells, until it finally found a home when I called Isaac (Eiger, of Strange Ranger). We got together at his home studio & worked together to shape its form, before I sent it to Andrew Lappin and he agreed to sneak it onto the album as the paint was starting to dry. It felt like just the right outlier, so we worked in Andrew’s LA studio to bring it into the world of the album with players like Spencer Zahn on fretless bass, Kosta Galanopolos for some of the more bombastic percussion, and Michael Coleman on synths. It’s my melancholy bi-coastal bop. Sometimes when I don’t know where to turn, I look for something reliably beautiful. Applying for a job at my local flower shop felt like survival instinct kicking in, and that job got me through one of the bluest periods in my life — being surrounded by flowers didn’t just make the weight easier to bear — it helped me understand it and myself better. I began to dream in technicolor; flowers became the language of my subconscious. At times I felt like I was surrounded by a Greek Chorus while I went about my menial tasks — they took on an all knowing quality, like they held the keys if I was willing to listen, like they were porters of my grief, and delicate portals to awareness.

Below, watch the video for “Delphinium Blue” and see all of her upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Luminato Festival

07/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/22 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/11 – Portland, OR @ The Old Church

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

11/09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Main Hall

11/11 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega

11/12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nachtasyl

11/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Silent Green

11/15 – Paris, France @ Le Hasard Ludique

11/16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Grand Salon

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room

11/20 – Dublin, UK @ Whelan’s

11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Community Room

11/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/24 – Bristo, UK @ Rough Trade

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia Main

11/26 – London, UK @ Earth Theatre

My Light, My Destroyer is out 7/12 on Dead Oceans.