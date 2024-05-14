In 2022, Tindersticks released the soundtrack to the Claire Denis-directed film Stars At Noon. Today, the Nottingham indie band is announcing their 14th studio album Soft Tissue and sharing the lead single “New World” with a music video.

“New World” is the first song on Soft Tissue. “‘Baby I was falling, but the shit that I was falling through. Thought it was just the world rising.’ These are the opening lines of the album, it seems all the songs on Soft Tissue inhabit this confusion somehow — despairing at the destruction, suspecting you are responsible,” Stuart Staples said. He continued:

Musically, it seemed that since 2016’s The Waiting Room, the band’s output had been reactionary. The last two tindersticks have been so opposed to each other – 2019’s No Treasure But Hope was an extremely naturalistic recording process – due in part as a reaction to the previous few years of experimental projects (High Life, Minute Bodies) and in turn as a reaction to this purity 2021’s Distractions became one of the bands most dense, experimental albums. It felt like time to stop lurching to these extremes and to find a way to marry the rigor of the songwriting and the joy of the band playing together with a more hard-nosed experimental approach.

Along with the album artwork, the accompanying stop motion music video was made by Staples’ daughter Sidonie Osborne Staples. The bandleader explained:

Sid was making these tiny ceramic characters, so I asked her to make some of the band. Later I wrote this song “New World” about somehow trying make sense of this strange world I felt developing around me and these little guys came back into my mind — Let’s take them on a stop motion journey across a strange land, from the barren rocks to the bountiful fruit that is not familiar and maybe poisonous. Sid put the landscapes together and moved the figures, millimeters at a time. Neil Fraser took the photographs, we edited as we went along.

Watch the video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “New World”

02 “Don’t Walk, Run”

03 “Nancy”

04 “Falling, The Light”

05 “Always A Stranger”

06 “The Secret Of Breathing”

07 “Turned My Back”

08 “Soon To Be April”

Soft Tissue is out 9/13 on City Slang.