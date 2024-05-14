In 2009, Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, and M. Ward’s M. Ward came together to form a supergroup called Monsters Of Folk. They released a self-titled album and went on tour, and the group didn’t do much of anything after that. A few years later, Oberst mentioned that he’d written a sci-fi musical about the band, but it never came to be. There could’ve been more, though, and now there is. Monsters Of Folk’s self-titled album is about to get a 15th-anniversary reissue, and it’ll include some previously unreleased tracks that the group recorded in 2012.

Around the time that Conor Oberst was working on his sci-fi musical, all four Monsters Of Folk got back into the studio for another recording session. This time, they added a fifth Monster: Centro-matic leader Will Johnson. The five songs that the band recorded during that session have never come out, but they’ll all be on the upcoming reissue, including “Disappeared,” the one that they just shared today. It’s a charged-up rocker that features the different Monsters harmonizing and switching off lead vocals, and it sounds anthemic. Here’s what Will Johnson says about it:

That session was very much kept in the moment. I remember looking over at Jim playing drums on “Disappeared,” joyfully bashing away, and it harbored that same exuberance of starting your first band: that moment in the garage where things take flight, and the energy and happiness just lead you onward.

Below, check out “Disappeared” and the tracklist for the new reissue.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dear God (Sincerely M.O.F.)”

02 “Say Please”

03 “Whole Lotta Losin’”

04 “Temazcal”

05 “The Right Place”

06 “Baby Boomer”

07 “Man Named Truth”

08 “Goodway”

09 “Ahead Of The Curve”

10 “Slow Down Jo”

11 “Losin Yo Head”

12 “Magic Marker”

13 “Map Of The World”

14 “The Sandman, The Brakeman And Me”

15 “His Master’s Voice”

16 “Dear To The Assassin” *

17 “Sweet Silence” *

18 “The Living Thing” *

19 “Museum Guard” *

20 “Disappeared” *

* previously unreleased

The Monsters Of Folk reissue is out 6/14 on ATO Records.