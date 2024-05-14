The Blood Brothers Announce First Tour In A Decade

The Blood Brothers have announced their first tour in a decade. It’ll kick off this fall in San Francisco and run through the end of the year, wrapping up in Chicago. The band officially broke up in 2007, though they reunited for a handful of shows back in 2014. This tour will coincide with the 20th anniversary of Crimes, their 2004 LP that will be getting the deluxe reissue treatment.

“As we’ve been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of Crimes, what I’m struck by most listening back is the energy,” vocalist Jordan Blilie shared. “It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we’d been tinkering with had finally crystallized. It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state . It’s an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we’ll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there.”

The Crimes reissue will be released on 10/4. You can pre-order it here. Check out the tour dates below. Ticket sale details here.

11/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/06 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

11/10 Denver, CO @ The Summit

11/12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/14 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/15 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

12/07 Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

12/09 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/13 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/14 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/20 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/21 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall