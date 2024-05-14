Last month, Jessica Boudreaux — formerly of Summer Cannibals — released a new single, “Be Somebody Else,” and today she’s announcing a new album, The Faster I Run, which will be out in June. She recorded and produced the album herself at her own Pet Club Studio.

“I know a lot more about myself now than I did when I was with Summer Cannibals and it was exciting to write because I suddenly have access to all these different parts of myself that I didn’t before,” Boudreaux shared. “Every song was a necessary part of healing, it’s genuinely the most that I have leaned on music to work through things. The whole record reflects on my past through an entirely new lens.”

Check out new single “Back Then,” which comes with a music video directed by Karlee Boon, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back Then”

02 “Be Somebody Else”

03 “Doctor”

04 “Exactly Where You Wanna Be”

05 “Main Character”

06 “Suffering”

07 “Put Me On”

08 “Sweetest Fruit”

09 “Cut And Run”

10 “Smoke Weed”

11 “Something In My Gut”

12 “You’ll Say It Was Fun”

The Faster I Run is out 7/19 via Pet Club.