J.R.C.G. is Justin R. Cruz Gallego, the Tacoma musician who used to lead the psychedelic Seattle noise-rock band Dreamdecay. For a few years, Gallego has been making music under his J.R.C.G. moniker, and he released his solo debut Ajo Sunshine two years ago. Now, J.R.C.G. has signed with hometown giant Sub Pop, and he’ll release the new album Grim Iconic… (Sadistic Mantra) this summer.

On his own J.R.C.G. makes nervous, percussive post-punk — like a dance-rock record that’s been left out in extremely hot temperatures, with all the sounds warping and melting into each other. He co-produced Grim Iconic… (Sadistic Mantra) with Seth Manchester, a producer who’s worked with people like Battles, Lingua Ignota, Model/Actriz, and the Hotelier. Lead single “Dogear” is a twisting, buzzing, claustrophobic dance jam that’s both anxious and fun. Gallego says, “I wanted a song that felt playful in the way it attempted to be dissonant without taking itself too seriously.”

Right now, J.R.C.G. is on the road with Mdou Moctar, playing with a live band that includes current and former members of bands like Dreamdecay, Blood Brothers, and Big Bite. Below, check out directors Dustin Houston and Sam Klickner’s strobe-flashing “Dogear” video, as well as the Grim Iconic… (Sadistic Mantra) tracklist and J.R.C.G.’s upcoming live shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Grim Iconic”

02 “34”

03 “Dogear”

04 “Drummy”

05 “Liv”

06 “Party People (Heaven)”

07 “Junk Corrido”

08 “Cholla Beat”

09 “World i”

TOUR DATES:

6/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

6/19 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag *

6/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

6/21 – Buffalo, NY @ Ashbury Hall *

6/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

6/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

6/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

6/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

8/02 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/03 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge

8/15 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

8/16 – San Fransisco, CA @ Kilowatt Bar

8/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress

8/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

8/23 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

8/24 – Nashville, TN @ Hubba Hubba Tiki Tonk

8/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

8/27 – Richmond, VA @ Warehouse

8/28 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

8/30 – Providence, RI @ AS220

* with Mdou Moctar

Grim Iconic… (Sadistic Mantra) is out 8/2 on Sub Pop.