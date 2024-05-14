LVL UP Announce Hoodwink’d 10th Anniversary Shows

We’re approaching the 10th anniversary of LVL UP’s Hoodwink’d, which makes me feel old. The New York band broke up back in 2018, though all of its members have kept busy with various different projects. But today they’ve announced a pair of shows to celebrate the anniversary of Hoodwink’d, which will be the first time that LVL UP have played live in six years. The shows will take place at Baby’s All Right on August 2 and 3. Tickets are available now here.