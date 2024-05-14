Last month, Jake Xerxes Fussell announced a new album, When I’m Called, which will be out in July. We’ve heard lead single “Going To Georgia” from it so far, and today he’s sharing another song, “Leaving Here, Don’t Know Where I’m Going.”

“This song is from the ‘lonesome road’ family of songs, which there have probably been about as many variations of as there have been people to sing them,” Fussell shared. “This one in particular is another I picked up from my departed friend Art Rosenbaum, who learned it from Joe Rakestraw—fiddler, guitarist and singer of Athens, Georgia. I also included a verse here that I heard from a Berea College archival recording of a somewhat similar song called ‘Alabama Water’ performed by the great Tennessee/Kentucky banjoist and singer Virgil Anderson. I thank Joseph Decosimo for introducing me to that one.”

When I’m Called is out 7/12 via Fat Possum.