Asher White – “Downstate Prairie”

New Music May 16, 2024 12:09 PM By Chris DeVille

I don’t know much about Asher White. The Providence musician was one of those Bandcamp accounts I followed after seeing one of her many, many prior releases talked up online, perhaps in a Bandcamp Friday recommendation thread on Twitter or some savvy email newsletter? But the exact mode of discovery is irrelevant. The point is: This week she announced a new one, and its lead single makes me feel good about clicking that subscribe button.

Home Constellation Study, White’s new one, is dropping next month. It’s a co-release between two great labels, Ba Da Bing and Feeding Tube, and it’s billed as a reflection “on bad dreams, mobility and moving, packing up and settling down, urban and rural american geopolitics, transgender love, sour straws, earnest moments of rapture.” Lead single “Downstate Prairie” shifts shape several times over, beginning with crushing blasts of aggression before segueing to lush, pretty banjo-laced indie-pop. Eventually it’s pared down to just piano before the crash of noise returns. It’s one of those songs that takes you on a journey, and its twists and turns feel more like outgrowths of smart songwriting than a compositional gimmick. Give it a listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Theme From Leaving Philadelphia”
02 “Runes”
03 “Dream Design House”
04 “Good Luck!”
05 “Downstate Prairie”
06 “You Are Forgiven”
07 “Slow Wheel Of The Year”
08 “Hymn”
09 “Capital Cowboy”
10 “Happy Birthday”
11 “Symposium (Goodnight Tonight)”

Home Constellation Study is out 6/28 via Ba Da Bing/Feeding Tube.

