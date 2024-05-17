Slash’s new blues cover album Orgy Of The Damned is out today, and it includes collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Brian Johnson, Beth Hart, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Chris Robinson, Demi Lovato, and more.

Slash has a ton of stuff planned for the coming weeks to promote the new album: He’ll be on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, performing tracks from the album, and he has a show scheduled at Amoeba Hollywood for May 29. He also has a whole tour plotted out, details here.

Orgy Of The Damned features a collaboration with Iggy Pop, who sings on a cover of Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Awful Dreams.” Check that out alongside the whole album below.



Orgy Of The Damned is out now via Gibson.