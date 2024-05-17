The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Ouri - "Baby Has A Frown"

I’m in the middle of figuring out a DJ set for a friend’s party next weekend, and right now my inspirational guiding light is Erika de Casier’s “The Princess.” I’m trying to put together some songs that have the same weightless vibe, with trills that set my soul on edge. It feels like fate that Ouri’s “Baby Has A Frown” would drop this week because it’s exactly what I’ve been looking for. I loved Ouri’s work with Helena Deland as Hildegard, and this is just as entrancing, all minimalist slink and airy seduction. It’s going in the mix. But I’m also kind of struggling with this set so if you have any suggestions sound off below! I also might just ditch everything and play that Waxahatchee trance remix six times in a row. —James