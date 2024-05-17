The The, Matt Johnson’s longstanding post-punk and new wave band, has not released a new studio album since 2000’s NakedSelf, opting instead to compose a new movie score every few years. But the band — which has rotated through many members over the year, including Johnny Marr and Gail Ann Dorsey — is back in action. A new The The album called Ensoulment will arrive in September, and you can hear its opening track “Cognitive Dissident” now.

This time around, Johnson was joined by longtime bandmates James Eller (bass), DC Collard (keyboards), Earl Harvin (drums), and Barrie Cadogan (lead guitar). “Cognitive Dissident” is a cowrite between Johnson and Cadogan, but Eller’s bass looms large in this one. Listen below, where you can also check out the The’s tour dates, including a newly announced North American run.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cognitive Dissident”

02 “Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake”

03 “Zen & The Art Of Dating”

04 “Kissing The Ring Of POTUS”

05 “Life After Life”

06 “I Want To Wake Up With You”

07 “Down By The Frozen River”

08 “Risin’ Above The Need”

09 “Linoleum Smooth To The Stockinged Foot”

10 “Where Do We Go When We Die?”

11 “I Hope You Remember (the things I can’t forget)”

12 “A Rainy Day In May”

TOUR DATES:

08/21 – Cambridge, England @ Cambridge Junction

08/22 – Norwich, England @ The Waterfront Norwich

08/23 – Holmfirth, England @ Picturedrome

08/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ National Museum Of Ireland

09/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

09/11 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

09/13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Filadelfia

09/14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega

09/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Store Vega

09/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

09/18 – Köln, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

09/19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

09/21 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

09/22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

09/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

09/25 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

09/27 – Wolverhampton, England @ The Civic At The Halls

09/28 – London, England @ Alexandra Palace

09/30 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

10/01 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/12 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts

10/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/19 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/26 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/29 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

11/14 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

11/16 – Melbourne, Australia @ Palais Theatre

11/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Palais Theatre

11/18 – Adelaide, Australia @ Hindley Street Music Hall

11/21 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

11/22 – Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Opera House

11/23 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

11/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

11/27 – Perth, Australia @ Fremantle Arts Centre

Ensoulment is out 9/6 via Cineola/earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.