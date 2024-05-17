It feels like every old band is coming back with their first new music in forever today, and now Head Automatica joins the list. Glassjaw frontman Daryl Palumbo started Head Automatica in 2003, and it was his vehicle to explore stuff like rap and Britpop — the music that didn’t fit with the melodic hardcore that Palumbo made with his main band. Dan The Automator was a part of the group early on, but Palumbo is the only full-time Head Automatica member. The group stopped releasing music after their 2006 sophomore album Popaganda, and they went dormant in 2012, but now they’re back with a new song.

Head Automatica came back to play Furnace Fest last year, and they’ve done some other live shows, as well. The current version of the band features Palumbo, longtime guitarist Craig Bonich, bassist Richard Flesh, electronics guy Eric Mitchell, and Glassjaw drummer Chad Hasty. On the new track “Bear The Cross,” Palumbo sings in a slinky upper register over a bit beat with gothy synth-twinkles, and it truly evokes the ’00s moment when tons of hardcore and emo types decided that they wanted to be Interpol. Here’s what Palumbo says about it:

To me, “Bear The Cross” is both a logical and unexpected evolution of Head Automatica’s sound. The sounds and ideas are very familiar, but age undeniably changes your personality, creative leanings, and approach. There is an urgency and boldness in what you feel empowered to produce after a certain point. “Bear The Cross” and our new material on the whole are a reflection of that while still constantly maintaining a body moving element.

Below, listen to “Bear The Cross” and check out Head Automatica’s upcoming shows.

TOUR DATES:

5/25 – Hatfield, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

5/26 – Leeds. UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

5/29 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

5/31 – Patchougue, NY @ 89 North