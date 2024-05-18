Watch Lana Del Rey & Jelly Roll Sing “Sweet Home Alabama” In Alabama

Yesterday was the first day of the Hangout Music Festival. Lana Del Rey headlined the Alabama event, and the singer brought out Jelly Roll for a performance of “Sweet Home Alabama” to close her set.

Del Rey gave live debuts to “Fishtail” and “Peppers” from last year’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Tommy Genesis joined her for “Peppers”; she also welcomed Benson Boone for a performance of his song “Beautiful Things,” as well as Nessa Barrett for a performance of her track “american jesus.” Watch clips of Del Rey’s set below.

At the fest Lana also finally met up with Mason Ramsey (fka Yodel Boy) after commenting on his Instagram in March and using his music in her own IG Story the other day.